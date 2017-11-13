14+ Million Plays of Livable Streets Vids!
The Northern Boulevard Protected Bike Lane Celebration Ride

by Clarence Eckerson Jr. on November 13, 2017 | 0 Plays
Despite the chill, nearly 75 people turned out Sunday to celebrate the new protected bike lane on Northern Boulevard connecting to the popular path known as Joe Michaels Mile in Eastern Queens.

This NYC DOT project added a two-way, concrete-protected bikeway to a high-speed section of Northern Boulevard that's frequently used by parents, kids, and commuters. The ride followed an eight-mile loop of bike lanes, some of which are still in the process of being installed by DOT.

Project opponents upset about the conversion of a car lane to make room for the bikeway have enlisted State Senator Tony Avella to help gin up negative press about it, claiming that the street is now more dangerous.

But people were getting maimed and killed in traffic before this bike lane was added. The impetus for the project was the 2016 death of Michael Schenkman, 78, who was riding on Northern Boulevard to get to Joe Michaels Mile for his daily exercise when a driver struck and killed him. Neighborhood residents and businesses are grateful DOT followed through and made this key connection on Northern Boulevard safer for biking and walking.

Clarence Eckerson Jr. has been making fantastical transportation media in NYC since the late 1990s. He's never had a driver's license and never will.

  • gneiss

    It's important to point out to local media outlets that VisionZero design doesn't necessarily mean that there will be fewer car crashes. Instead, the overriding design principle is that fewer people will have serious life changing injuries and deaths.

    If there are more "accidents" where drivers are caught on the concrete barriers, that's not necessarily a bad thing if they aren't getting seriously injured. It should serve as a lesson to all the other drivers that they need to pay more attention to their surroundings and drive more slowly. We should not be in the business of facilitating fast attention free travel by motorists. They should instead be slowing down and keeping a close lookout instead.

  • http://www.streetfilms.org/ Clarence Eckerson Jr.

    It's still amazing how fast the drivers are going with one less lane. Maybe a smidgen slower, but still 40-50 mph most of the time. Crazy.

  • van_vlissingen

    Thanks for coming out and sharing our joy and success.

  • Driver

    Great film and props to Peak Bikes, they run a great shop.

  • Lameist

    Those 2 way lanes are not ample enough. One day there is going to be a hassle there between bikers going in opposite directions. And if anyone thinks bikers aren't as volatile as reckless drivers, you are super naive.

    Those concrete barriers are road hazards too. The city could have put a shared bike and pedestrian lane on the sidewalks there. Cross Bay Blvd in Gateway Park has that.